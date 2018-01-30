PGA Tour Pro Wesley Bryan’s Taco Bell Golf Balls To Hit Fairway In Phoenix

Photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images

Wesley Bryan has no problem mixing his personal and professional business.

The professional golfer will use Taco Bell-branded golf balls this week in Arizona at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Bryan is noted for celebrating his golf wins at the fast-food restaurant, and he wore a flashy Taco Bell belt on the tour last April.

But Calloway Golf announced Monday on Twitter that Bryan intends to bring Taco Bell onto the fairway again.

Hungry for birdies? FIRST LOOK at the Chrome Soft Taco Bell Truvis golf ball @wesleybryangolf will be playing during competition this week @WMPhoenixOpen 😂🌮⚽️ pic.twitter.com/cTPYX9NLdo — Callaway Golf (@CallawayGolf) January 29, 2018

Bryan is expected to hand out Taco Bell golf balls to fans at the 16th hole, per the event’s tradition. Here’s hoping one supporter will bring him a crunchwrap in return?