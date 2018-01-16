Red Sox Add 16 Non-Roster Invitees To 2018 Spring Training Roster

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox added 16 non-roster invitees to their 2018 spring training roster Tuesday.

Here’s the complete list of players, which was announced by the team in a press release:

Pitchers (5): Justin Haley, Kyle Martin, Bobby Poyner, Fernando Rodriguez Jr., Marcus Walden

Catchers (4): Dan Butler, óscar Hernández, Austin Rei, Jake Romanski

Infielders (4): Michael Chavis, Iván De Jesús Jr., Chad De La Guerra, Esteban Quiroz

Outfielders (3): Jeremy Barfield, Rusney Castillo, Aneury Tavárez

These non-roster invitees obviously are in addition to the players on the Red Sox’s 40-man roster, which currently is at max capacity but could change if Boston makes any offseason moves.

Perhaps the two most recognizable names on the above list are Michael Chavis and Rusney Castillo.

Chavis, a first-round pick in 2014, is the No. 2 prospect in the Red Sox organization and the No. 93 prospect across Major League Baseball, according to MLB.com. He’s coming off a 2017 campaign in which he hit .282 with 31 home runs, 94 RBIs and a .910 OPS in 126 games split between High-A Salem and Double-A Portland.

Castillo, who signed a seven-year, $72.5 million contract with the Red Sox in 2014, will turn 31 in July. The Cuban outfielder appeared in 99 major league games from 2014 to 2016 but spent his entire 2017 season with Triple-A Pawtucket, where he hit .314 with 15 home runs, 43 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and an .857 OPS in 87 games.