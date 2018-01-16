NFL Rumors: Steelers Minority Owners Want Mike Tomlin Fired As Coach

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t unanimously backing Mike Tomlin to continue on their sidelines.

A group of Steelers minority owners will try to convince majority owner Art Rooney to fire Tomlin as head coach, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of the situation. The reported discontent over Tomlin emerges in the aftermath of the Steelers’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs.

Pittsburgh hired Tomlin as coach in 2007, and he led the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2008. He also has helped the Steelers win the AFC North six times in his 11 seasons in charge.

But the Steelers haven’t reached the Super Bowl since 2010, and some of their limited partners believe the team has failed to reach its potential under Tomlin. They also believe the Steelers lack discipline, with Antonio Brown’s infamous Facebook Live video serving as a prime example.

However, these minority owners have no control over the team management and only have a pipeline to Rooney, who’ll ultimately decide Tomlin’s future with the Steelers. Florio’s source claims they plan to use that line of communication to Rooney, but don’t expect them to coax the Steelers boss into making a coaching change for just the fourth time since 1969.