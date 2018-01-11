Roush Fenway Reveals 2018 No. 60 Xfinity Paint Scheme Ahead Of Daytona

Photo via Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing has pulled the cover of the car its three drivers will run in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Roush Fenway unveiled the No. 60 Ford Mustang’s new gray, white and red paint scheme that will be on track at Daytona International Speedway for the Feb. 17 season-opening race.

In November, RFR announced that it partnered with Team Penske and Ford Performance to run a three-driver development team — which it’s since nicknamed #TheProgram60 — of Ty Majeski, Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe.

“We’re excited about our team of young Ford drivers in the No. 60 Mustang,” Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, said in a statement. “Having this great collaboration between Roush Fenway, Team Penske and Ford Performance is certainly unique in the sport, and we think getting Austin, Ty and Chase together to try and win a Xfinity team championship, while developing their skills as NASCAR drivers will be fun to watch. There’s already great chemistry there, and they’ll help push each other to be even better going forward.”

Although we now know what the No. 60 will look like when it heads to Daytona, we’ve yet to learn which driver will be behind the wheel. But that’s because they don’t know either.

As to not play favorites, Roush Fenway will let fate decide who drives in the first Xfinity race by picking names out of a “Jack (Roush) hat.” During SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show “Dialed In” on Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET, host Claire B. Lang will announce the winner of the drawing live on-air.