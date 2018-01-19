NFL Rumors: Details On How Tom Brady Looked At Practice Despite Injury

It might not be time to panic yet, but Tom Brady’s injured throwing hand certainly appears to be of legitimate concern.
The New England Patriots starting quarterback reportedly injured his right thumb Wednesday when he jammed his thumb while making a handoff in practice, and the Patriots have been typically quiet on his prognosis.
Brady offered only “we’ll see” when asked about the injury affecting his play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He wore gloves during his press conference Friday and is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.
But NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday that while the thumb injury is painful, the five-time Super Bowl champion was “zinging it” in practice.
The NFL insider delivered more information on NFL Network, noting that Brady is expected to play, but the injury is “not nothing.”
NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran noted Friday that there was some chatter surrounding Brady’s injury, but people in the know are being quiet. Curran mentioned he is hearing that Brady is not taking snaps from center, only from the shotgun in an attempt to not aggravate the injury further.
The Jaguars fully expect Brady to be himself Sunday at Gillette Stadium, but there’s no doubt the ferocious defense will want to test the quarterback’s accuracy early and often.
