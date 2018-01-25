Stephon Gilmore’s Two Completed Collegiate Passes Were To Current Eagles WR

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Stephon Gilmore is best known for his ability as a defensive back, but once upon a time the New England Patriots corner back was slinging passes in college.

Well, twice, at least.

Gilmore was a quarterback in high school, playing on both sides of the ball, but when he reached college he focused on the defensive aspect. His coach at South Carolina, Steve Spurrier, elected to run him in the Wildcat formation, and twice he completed passes.

And as Boston.com discovered, both completions were to Philadelphia Eagles wideout and Super Bowl LII opponent Alshon Jeffery.

The first one came against Clemson, a deep ball that put the Gamecocks into the red zone.

The other connection came in the 2010 Peach Bowl, where the two future NFL players again connected for a deep gain.

Good to know Gilmore has the scouting report on Jeffrey just in case he needs it.