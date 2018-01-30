Tom Brady, Julian Edelman Debate Merits Of Weightlifting Vs. Pliability

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Wide receiver Julian Edelman is one of many New England Patriots players who works with Alex Guerrero, quarterback Tom Brady’s personal trainer, at the TB12 Center in Foxboro, Mass.

But Edelman also wants to be able to lift some weights every once in a while.

In the latest installment of “Tom Vs. Time,” Brady, Edelman, Guerrero and Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola all debate the merits of weightlifting vs. pliability.

Apparently Edelman, who’s out for the season with a torn ACL, caught some flack for bench pressing while on a training trip to Montana over the offseason.

The trip to Montana kicks off the chapter. The debate begins at the five-minute mark.