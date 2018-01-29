Tom Brady Literally Drops The Mic As Patriots Depart For Super Bowl LII

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are ready. From the looks of things, so are their fans.

Thousands of Patriots fans showed up to Gillette Stadium in droves Monday morning to send off the Patriots as they departed for Minneapolis, where they will spend the week preparing for Super Bowl LII on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As part of Monday’s pep rally, a fired-up Brady took the microphone and got the crowd ready to rock with a few parting words before heading for Minnesota. The future Hall of Famer then closed out his speech by literally dropping the mic, whipping Patriot Place into a frenzy.

Tom Brady fires up fans at send-off rally before leaving with a mic drop https://t.co/EOeRhHeM0S #7News pic.twitter.com/h8wkOmmBKw — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) January 29, 2018

Judging by his teammates’ reaction — safety Devin McCourty and special teamer Matthew Slater seemed particularly entertained — and the screams from the crowd, Brady’s message hit the mark.

The rousing speech was part of an eventful morning for the Patriots quarterback, who abruptly cut off a radio interview with local station WEEI a few hours earlier while addressing derogatory comments made about his daughter.