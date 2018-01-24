Warriors’ Kevin Durant Accuses Referee Of Targeting Him For Ejection Vs. Knicks

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kevin Durant’s comments about James Willams won’t win him many friends among NBA officials.

The Golden State Warriors superstar accused the NBA referee of “searching” for reasons to eject him from Tuesday night’s game against the New York Knicks. Williams issued Durant with a technical foul in each half, leading to his ejection with just under three minutes remaining in the contest.

Durant explained to ESPN’s Chris Haynes after the game why he believes Williams had an agenda for tossing him from the game.

“Well, the first half, I was dribbling up the right side and I made a left-to-right cross, and he said I carried,” Durant said. “I kind of let that go. I asked him where he got the carry from. He said I froze the defender, and I said that’s what the crossover is for and that’s why I do it, to freeze my defender.

“And he tried to make a bunch of excuses, and I told him he was wrong, and he went into halftime probably with an attitude. So the second half, his whole thing is like he’s trying to get me.”

Williams charged Durant with a technical foul early in the third quarter and gave the Warriors forward a second later in the game after he stared at referee Brett Nansel in protest of a foul he called on Draymond Green. Durant believes Williams’ decisions were predetermined.

“Look at my first tech,” Durant said. “I got the rebound and I dribbled the ball hard, and he teched me up. He was searching for me. He was looking to try to tech me up to get me back because he’s still in his feelings from the first half. That’s what’s been going on around the league the whole year. A bunch of that. I got to keep my head a little bit, but I was upset. I’m a human being too. I get upset.”

Durant has been ejected four times during the 2017-18 season and has received 10 technical fouls. He had one career ejection prior to this season.

His extraordinary accusation against Williams highlights tensions between players and referees that have been a major storyline this season, and he doesn’t expect ill feelings with the official in question to recede anytime soon.

“… I’m sure when I see James again, I’m sure he’ll still be in his feelings,” Durant concluded.