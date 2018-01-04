Watch Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Throw Down Alley-Oop During Blizzard

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The East Coast of the United States currently is being pelted with snow as the Bomb Cyclone makes its way through the New England area.

But that didn’t stop Jaylen Brown from putting in some work.

The Boston Celtics second-year forward posted videos to Twitter on Thursday of him having some fun in Winter Storm Grayson.

First, he threw down a pretty impressive alley-oop in the elements.

He also drilled a long-distance jumper.

And the Califonia product wasn’t the only Celtic enjoying the snow, as Daniel Theis appeared to practice his flopping outside.

As the hashtag says, there are no days off for these Celtics.