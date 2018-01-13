Watch Jordan Spieth Make Insane 91-Foot Birdie Putt At Sony Open

Photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images.

Jordan Spieth never ceases to remind golf fans just how good he is.

On the fifth green in the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii, the 24-year-old was tasked with a tough birdie putt on the lengthy par-4.

But it appears that was no problem. Take a look at this:

Incredible.

You’ll notice in the video that from the analyst’s perspective on the broadcast, there were about three of four directional changes on the slope of the green that Spieth had to account for.

Unsurprisingly, the putt was the longest of his career, shattering his previous mark by almost 40 feet.