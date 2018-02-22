Brad Stevens Gave Hilarious Warning Before Speaking To Red Sox At Spring Training

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

There is a reason Brad Stevens is the coach of the Boston Celtics, not the Boston Red Sox.

During the NBA All-Star break, Stevens trekked down to Florida to visit his mother, and while he was there, he decided to take his son to watch the Red Sox’s first official practice Monday morning in Fort Myers.

After meeting with manager Alex Cora, Stevens actually said a few words to the Sox.

But Stevens made sure that before he accepted Cora’s offer to address the team, he wanted to make one thing pretty clear: his baseball career didn’t exactly end in the best way.

Brad Stevens on being asked to speak to the Red Sox at spring training this week: "Well first of all, I told them like I am not qualified to speak to a baseball team. I got picked off the last play of my career in high school." — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) February 22, 2018

Maybe it’s a good thing Stevens left the strategy to Cora.

Stevens’ baseball career may have ended on a low note, but it still sounds like the visit was beneficial for both parties.