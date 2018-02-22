Is Andrew Luck Bound For Surgery? Colts QB Gives Update On Shoulder

Photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but it sounds like Andrew Luck is close to returning to the football field.

Luck missed the entire 2017 season — offseason workouts and training camp included — after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder in January of last year. Luck’s status relatively has been kept under wrap since his surgery, which led many to wonder if the Indianapolis Colts quarterback wasn’t improving at the rate he should be.

Well, it appears Luck has been making positive strides after all.

During a Colts town hall meeting Tuesday, a pre-recorded interview with Luck and Sports Illustrated’s Peter King was aired and revealed a promising update on Luck’s shoulder.

“Oh, (surgery) is not an option for me right now,” Luck said, as transcribed by ESPN. “I feel very, very good about where I am. So that ship has sailed in my mind, which is also a bit of a relief. I’m not going to lie.”

Music to Colts’ fans ears.

With this information in mind, one would expect Luck to be on the field for the Colts’ 2018 season opener, which would be his first game since Week 17 of the 2016 campaign.