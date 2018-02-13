Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Reveals Release Date For ‘Uncle Drew’ Movie

June could be a big month for Kyrie Irving.

Not only are the Boston Celtics among the Eastern Conference teams capable of making a deep playoff run, perhaps even resulting in a trip to the NBA Finals. But Irving also revealed that his “Uncle Drew” movie will hit theaters on June 29.

Irving previously debuted his “Uncle Drew” alter ego in a Pepsi ad campaign in which the All-Star point guard dressed as an old man and proceeded to dominate unsuspecting skeptics in street ball. The premise since has been made into a film featuring several other basketball stars, including Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson and Lisa Leslie.

Here’s a summary of the “Uncle Drew” movie, according to IMDb:

After draining his life savings to enter a team in the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem, Dax (Lil Rel Howery) is dealt a series of unfortunate setbacks, including losing his team to his longtime rival (Nick Kroll). Desperate to win the tournament and the cash prize, Dax stumbles upon the man, the myth, the legend UNCLE DREW (NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving) and convinces him to return to the court one more time. The two men embark on a road trip to round up Drew’s old basketball squad (Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, and Lisa Leslie) and prove that a group of septuagenarians can still win the big one. After a successful five years as a fan-favorite digital episodic series, originally conceived by Pepsi, UNCLE DREW, will hit theaters June 29, 2018. UNCLE DREW is a Summit Entertainment release produced by Temple Hill in association with PepsiCo’s Creators League Studios.

“Uncle Drew” is written by Jay Longino and directed by Charles Stone III.