College Basketball Odds: Duke, Virginia Double-Digit Favorites Wednesday

Photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports images

The Virginia Cavaliers will be looking to clinch at least a share of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings Wednesday when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as hefty 20.5-point favorites on the college basketball odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Virginia has enjoyed a week off since topping the Miami Hurricanes 59-50 as a 5.5-point road favorite, and the Cavaliers own a comfortable three-game lead over second-place Duke going into Wednesday night’s Yellow Jackets vs. Cavaliers betting matchup at John Paul Jones Arena.

The 13-1 Cavaliers have turned things around after compiling an 11-7 straight-up record against conference opponents a year ago. With three of its final four contests coming against teams with losing records, Virginia also is poised to take a run at the school record of 16 regular-season victories in conference play, set during the 2013-14 season and equaled a year later.

Buoyed by the nation’s best overall record of 24-2, the Cavaliers have rocketed to the top of the AP Top 25 rankings and now sit among the favorites on the national championship odds.

While the Cavaliers vie for their third ACC regular season title in five years, the Yellow Jackets look to put the brakes on a five-game slide that has dumped them into 13th place in the conference.

Georgia Tech has been blown out with regularity during its current 1-9 SU run, losing by double-digit margins on seven occasions, and failing to cover in five straight road losses, according to the OddsShark College Basketball Database. The Yellow Jackets have also dropped three straight to Virginia, and are winless in six straight visits to Charlottesville.

Elsewhere in the ACC on Wednesday, the No. 5 Blue Devils try to keep pace with Virginia as they host Louisville as 12-point favorites, while the Virginia Tech Hokies vie for a share of fourth place in their battle against the visiting Clemson Tigers as 2-point favorites.

The Blue Devils seized sole possession of second place in the ACC standings with a 66-57 win over No. 15 Clemson as 2-point road chalk Sunday, while the Cardinals look to rebound from a 93-76 loss to visiting North Carolina as 1-point underdogs.

The Hokies have won six of eight overall, but own a middling 3-3 SU home record in conference play, while the Tigers try to avoid a third straight loss.

The Tar Heels aim for a fifth straight victory as they visit Syracuse as 4-point favorites, while the Pittsburgh Panthers host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as 7-point underdogs in a battle of conference bottom-feeders.