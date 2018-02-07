College Basketball Odds: Virginia, Miami Among ACC Betting Favorites This Week

Photo via Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers will be looking to extend their lead atop the ACC standings with a 15th straight win on Wednesday night when they visit the Florida State Seminoles as 3.5-point favorites on the college basketball odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Virginia remains undefeated straight up through 11 conference contests, and sits alongside the Villanova Wildcats with a nation-leading 22-1 record going into Wednesday night’s Cavaliers vs. Seminoles betting matchup at Tucker Center in Tallahassee.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 59-44 victory in Syracuse as 6-point favorites, marking their 11th victory by a double-double margin during their 14-game SU win streak. Virginia has also covered in eight of nine road outings, and is undefeated against the spread in its past seven overall, but continues to sit at No. 2 on the AP Top 25 behind the top-ranked Wildcats.

The Seminoles are also coming off a big win, an 80-76 victory in Louisville as 4-point underdogs on Saturday. Consistency has arisen as an issue for Florida State in recent weeks, with the team going 6-5 SU over its past 11 games, all against ACC rivals.

However, the Seminoles have risen to the occasion in their past two meetings with Virginia, recording outright wins as betting underdogs including a 69-62 victory as 3.5-point underdogs in their most recent home clash with Virginia in January 2016.

Also on Wednesday, No. 25 Miami hosts Wake Forest as a 10-point favorite, while the North Carolina State Wolfpack visit Virginia Tech as 5-point underdogs.

The Hurricanes have overcome a shaky start to their conference schedule by posting wins in four of five, capped by an 84-75 victory over the Hokies as 5-point road underdogs on Saturday. Conversely, the Demon Deacons have struggled in conference action this season, going 2-9 SU against ACC opponents and 2-10 SU in their past 12 overall.

The Wolfpack take a three-game SU win streak into their date with Virginia Tech, including a stunning 95-91 upset win at North Carolina as 12.5-point underdogs last week, and will be looking to establish a three-game road win streak for the first time since December 2015. The Hokies’ loss to Miami ended a three-game SU surge, and drops them to 2-3 SU in five conference matchups on home hardwood this season.

On Thursday nationally-ranked ACC rivals clash as No. 9 Duke visits the No. 21 Tar Heels, while No. 16 Clemson hosts Pittsburgh.