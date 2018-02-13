Five Patriots Crack Pro Football Focus’ 2017 Top 101 Players List

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots had nearly five percent of the best 101 players in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Five Patriots players cracked Pro Football Focus’ top 101 players list. Quarterback Tom Brady ranked second on the list behind Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Tight end Rob Gronkowski ranked eighth, cornerback Stephon Gilmore ranked 73rd, defensive end Trey Flowers ranked 75th and running back Dion Lewis ranked 76th.

The Patriots had five players on 2016’s list, as well: Brady (first), cornerback Malcolm Butler (25th), safety Devin McCourty (29th), left tackle Nate Solder (59th) and right tackle Marcus Cannon (61st). Gilmore, who was a member of the Buffalo Bills in 2016, wasn’t on last season’s list.