Marlins Pitcher Rips Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich For Wanting To Leave Team

Photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Miami Marlins lost nearly all of their offensive firepower this offseason, but arguably their best starting pitcher still remains.

And he’s glad that those who wanted out got out.

Among the players most vocal to get out of South Beach amid the Marlins’ fire sale were Giancarlo Stanton — who was sent to the New York Yankees — and Christian Yelich, who now is with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Meanwhile, starting pitcher Dan Straily not only is happy to be in Miami, but also to serve as a mentor for the younger players as the Marlins go into a deep rebuild.

So when asked about his former teammates’ desire to get out, Straily was pretty terse.

“I’m glad they’re gone,” Straily said, via The Miami Sun-Sentinel. “If they don’t want to be here, then good for them. They can continue their career elsewhere.”

Certainly not mincing words.

Straily indicated that he was happy the rebuild took place and that he thinks the team will be better sooner than people expect.

Either way, we’re pretty sure both Stanton and Yelich are quite pleased that their wishes were granted.