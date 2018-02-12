MLB Rumors: J.D. Martinez, Diamondbacks Meet (Again) About Free-Agent Contract

Photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Having test-driven J.D. Martinez, the Arizona Diamondbacks now are haggling over his price tag.

Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick and Martinez’s agent, Scott Boras, recently met about signing the free-agent slugger to a contract, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Sunday night on Twitter. Martinez and Arizona enjoyed a positive experience together last season, but his reported demand for a $200 million contract represents a sticking point in negotiations.

Martinez batted .303 with 45 home runs and 104 RBIs in 2017, while playing for the Detroit Tigers and Diamondbacks. The 30-year-old outfielder is perhaps the most coveted player remaining on the free-agent market, and a host of other suitors are pursuing his services, including the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants.

But the Diamondbacks might have the inside track in the race for Martinez due to the bond they’ve developed since the Tigers traded him to Arizona last July.