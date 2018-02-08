NBA Rumors: Celtics Among NBA Teams Expected To Pursue Joe Johnson

Photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images

An old friend reportedly could end up with the Boston Celtics.

Joe Johnson was one of the many casualties of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ roster blowup before Thursday’s NBA Trade deadline. Shortly after sending Isaiah Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Cavs sent forward Jae Crowder and guard Derrick Rose to the Utah Jazz for guard Rodney Hood in a three-team deal with the Sacramento Kings. The Jazz sent Johnson to the Kings, the Cavs sent forward Iman Shumpert to the Kings, and Sacramento sent guard George Hill to Cleveland.

Got it? Good.

So, where do the Celtics come in?

Well, Sacramento is expected to buy out Johnson, and the C’s are expected to be among the teams involved in an “intense” bidding war for the veteran guard’s services, according to NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely.

Received text from league executive to expect an “intense” bidding war for Joe Johnson who is expected to be bought out by the Sacramento Kings, with the #Celtics one of the teams in the mix. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) February 8, 2018

No, Johnson wouldn’t be a total game-changer for Boston, but he would be a nice addition nonetheless.

Drafted 10th overall by the Celtics in the 2001 NBA Draft, the 36-year-old Johnson is a proven scorer and clutch performer. He’s averaged 16.2 points, 4.0 assists 4.0 rebounds per game over his 17-year career.