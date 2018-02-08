Why Isaiah Thomas’ Agent Believes Trade To Lakers Is ‘Good Opportunity’

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

Isaiah Thomas might benefit from a westward move, despite any initial misgivings he might have.

The agent of the former Cleveland Cavaliers guard told Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon his client’s trade to the Los Angeles Lakers presents a good opportunity for him to recover his best form. The Cavs dealt Thomas to the Lakers on Thursday in a multiplayer deal just hours before the NBA trade deadline, and a new home might give the two-time All-Star a greater role in the offense than he had in Cleveland.

“He’s worked too hard to get back, and he’s a ball-dominant player,” Thomas’ agent, Aaron Goodwin, told Cleveland.com. “It’s LeBron’s ball, and this clearly wasn’t working. (Cavs general manager) Koby (Altman) and I have had enough conversations where it was clear, with the way the system was going, it wasn’t beneficial for either party. This is a good opportunity for Isaiah.”

Thomas declared Wednesday night he’s “tired of being traded,” but those pleas fell on deaf ears. He’s now set to join his third team in less than six months.

Thomas has an expiring contract and expectations for a big payday, so he’s probably hoping his agent’s assessment of the Cavs-Lakers trade is sound.