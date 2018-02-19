Next Jimmy Garoppolo? Two QBs Patriots Could Select In 2018 NFL Draft

Photo via Glenn Andrews/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Kyle Lauletta hype train does not appear to be slowing down any time soon.

The Richmond quarterback, who first was tied to the Patriots during the week of the Senior Bowl, has been identified as a potential fit in New England by ESPN’s Todd McShay, via The MMQB’s Peter King.

McShay noted Washington State’s Luke Falk, who also played in the Senior Bowl, is another player who could interest the Patriots as the next Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Patriots need to draft a starting-quarterback-in-waiting behind Tom Brady after trading Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round pick in October. They select 31st overall, either 41st or 42nd overall — dependent upon a coin flip — and 63rd overall. They’ll likely miss out on the first wave of quarterbacks, including Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and potentially Mason Rudolph and Lamar Jackson.

Lauletta and Falk should be available when the Patriots are selecting. Lauletta has been compared to Garoppolo and seems to have ideal intangibles for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, since he played high school lacrosse and has ties to Navy.

Falk was one of the most accurate quarterbacks in college football during his four-year career. He completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 14,481 yards with 119 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.