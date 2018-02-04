Super Bowl LII Live Stream: Watch Patriots Vs. Eagles Online

Photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images

Super Bowl LII between the defending champion New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles finally is here.

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota will play host to the final NFL game of the 2017 season, where the Patriots are hoping to win three Super Bowl titles in four seasons for the second time in the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era, and the Eagles are aiming for their first ever Super Bowl championship.

Here’s how to watch the Patriots vs. Eagles Super Bowl LII matchup online.

When: Sunday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV