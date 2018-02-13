Troy Brown Joins Tedy Bruschi In Disputing Lane Johnson’s Patriots Jab

Tedy Bruschi isn’t the only former player who enjoyed his time with the New England Patriots.

Troy Brown had fun, too.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson said last week in an interview with Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast that he’d rather win one Super Bowl and have fun than “win five Super Bowls and be miserable” while playing for a “fear-based organization” like the Patriots.

The comment didn’t sit well with Bruschi, who fired back Monday on ESPN’s “First Take,” and Brown joined his longtime Patriots teammate Tuesday in defending the franchise with which he won three Super Bowl titles.

“I disagree with (Johnson). The guy can say whatever he wants to say,” Brown said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich.” “That’s the great thing about whatever platform you have, you can say what you want to say. That’s fine. I know I had fun playing here, as well. Some people probably didn’t have fun playing here. We’ll see when free agency hits, how many guys have kind things to say about Philadelphia when they’re no longer a part of that team when free agency comes around.

“Guys had fun on the practice field. You know, we had guys out there clowning around,” the former Patriots wide receiver added of his time in New England. “And to take somebody at their word who didn’t really know what happened here in New England, I mean, I pay the guy no attention when he starts talking like that.”

Brown spent his entire 15-year career with the Patriots, so it’s unsurprising to see him support the “Patriot Way” even in retirement.