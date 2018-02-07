Why Tony Dungy Believes Josh McDaniels Bailing On Colts Job Is ‘Indefensible’

Photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

Josh McDaniels might have made himself a few enemies in NFL coaching circles.

The New England Patriots offensive coordinator will remain in that capacity after he backed out of an agreement Tuesday to become the Indianapolis Colts’ next head coach.

Not only did McDaniels’ change of heart surprise the Colts, it also left several assistant coaches in the lurch: Indy owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard reportedly already had started building out McDaniels staff, even agreeing to contracts with two of them: Matt Eberflus at defensive coordinator and Mike Phair at defensive line coach.

Eberflus and Phair will remain on Indy’s staff, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. But many aren’t pleased with the awkward situation McDaniels put those coaches in — particularly former Colts coach Tony Dungy, who ripped into the Patriots assistant Wednesday while responding to an MMQB article.

Why did Josh McDaniels walk away from the Colts? For starters, he felt more comfortable with the Patriots than he did with Indianapolis https://t.co/SOy0noIeyC — The MMQB (@theMMQB) February 7, 2018

Haven’t read the article but I can tell you there is NO excuse big enough to justify this. It’s one thing to go back on your word to an organization. But having assistant coaches leave jobs to go with you then leave them out to dry is indefensible. For COMFORT?? https://t.co/hlsYviDC9l — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) February 7, 2018

Dungy wasn’t McDaniels’ only vocal critic. Former Patriots and New York Jets offensive lineman Damien Woody, now an ESPN analyst, warned that McDaniels’ U-turn could make it very difficult for him to land a head coaching job outside New England.

U pull that move if there are ‘assurances’ b/c that’s career suicide jack! — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) February 7, 2018

McDaniels’ agent apparently felt the same way as Woody, reportedly telling his client that backing out of the Colts job could be “the biggest professional mistake of his career. Then again, McDaniels reportedly does have some sort of “assurance” that he can take the Patriots’ head coach job whenever Bill Belichick steps down.

There’s no doubt McDaniels’ about-face is a controversial decision that could backfire. He didn’t receive universal condemnation, though, as former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels and an unnamed NFL executive took his side.

I know I’m in the minority, but I’m fine with what Josh McDaniels did. The Colts org has been a mess since Peyton left. Patriots as solid as it gets. He changed his mind. Oh well. Change the NFL rules then. This was bound to happen at some point. — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) February 7, 2018