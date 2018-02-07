Seven Things To Know About Bruins Now That Patriots’ Season Is Over

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots had an excellent season that culminated with another Super Bowl appearance, and their offseason already has devolved into chaos following Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Definitely keep tabs on that.

But this is a perfect time for you to shift gears and pay more attention to hockey, because if you haven’t noticed, the Boston Bruins are wildly entertaining.

This Bruins team looks and feels much different than previous versions, which might scare you at first glance if you’re just now catching up on the Black and Gold. We highly suggest you give the Bruins a chance, though. It’s a fun bunch, and you won’t regret it.

If you’ve overlooked the Bruins to this point because of the Patriots’ Super Bowl run, we completely understand, which is why we compiled a list of things you should know about the B’s right now.