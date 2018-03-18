Cameron Fleming Visiting Cowboys; Patriots Still Hope To Re-Sign

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

One of Nate Solder’s potential replacements reportedly will make a trip to Texas this week.

Free agent offensive tackle Cameron Fleming, who spent the last four seasons with the New England Patriots, has a visit scheduled with the Dallas Cowboys, a source confirmed to NESN.com’s Doug Kyed.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report news of the impending visit. He added the Patriots still hope to re-sign Fleming, whom they drafted in the fourth round in 2014.

With Solder, New England’s starting left tackle since 2012, signing with the New York Giants this past week, the Patriots currently have a glaring question mark at the position. They signed former Seattle Seahawks tackle Matt Tobin on Friday but still could use another veteran on the depth chart, as Tobin did not start a single game for Seattle in 2017.

Fleming played well this past season in relief of injured Patriots right tackle Marcus Cannon. He started 12 regular-season games, and largely neutralized the formidable defensive fronts of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles in the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LII, respectively.

The Patriots’ best course of action for replacing Solder likely would be to re-sign either Fleming or LaAdrian Waddle and select an offensive tackle prospect early in this year’s draft.