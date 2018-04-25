Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Among Jack Adams Award Finalists For NHL Coach Of the Year

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is one of three finalists for the Jack Adams Award, which is given annually to the NHL’s best coach.

The award is voted on by the NHL Broadcasters’ Association. The other finalists are Gerrard Gallant of the Vegas Golden Knights and Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche. The finalists were announced Wednesday.

The winner will be announced during the NHL Awards Show in Las Vegas on June 20.

Cassidy led the Bruins to a 50-20-12 record (112 points), which was the fourth-best in the league and No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The last Bruins coach to win the Jack Adams was Claude Julien after the 2008-09 season.