Mets’ Matt Harvey Gets Testy With Reports After Demotion To Bullpen

New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey has been tight-lipped when it comes to discussing his demotion to the bullpen.

Harvey dodged reporters after Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, in which he entered in the fifth inning and gave up a run in his first relief appearance. And Wednesday, he continued the trend with not wanting to discuss his performance from the night before, per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

Matt Harvey laughed audibly when approached by reporters today seeking comment about his bullpen debut. "No chance. Zero chance," he said. Harvey was asked why. "I have nothing to say to you guys," he said. He was asked why not. "I dont [expletive] want to," Harvey replied. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 25, 2018

Harvey was demoted after tallying a 6.00 ERA through his first four starts. Now that Zack Wheeler is healthy, he and new-comer Jason Vargas are rounding out the Mets’ starting rotation.

Harvey has struggled on the mound since undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in 2016 to treat his thoracic outlet syndrome that plagued his throwing shoulder.