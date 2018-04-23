Capitals Vs. Blue Jackets Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 6 Online

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Washington Capitals once were trailing 0-2 in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets after losing two games at home.

Now, the Capitals are on the brink of eliminating the Blue Jackets from the playoffs after three straight wins. A victory for the Caps would set up another second-round playoff series against their nemesis and rival, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Blue Jackets are hoping their home crowd will help them force a Game 7 back in Washington D.C.

Here’s how to watch Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game 6 online:

When: Monday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports