NFL Rumors: Browns Won’t Draft This QB With No. 1 Overall Pick

The Cleveland Browns are about to be on the clock.

After going 0-16 in the 2017 season, the Browns own both the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks in Thursday’s 2018 NFL Draft. Cleveland is expected to look to draft a franchise quarterback after they elected to trade picks that became Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson in the past two drafts.

While earlier reports had the Browns taking Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen with the top pick and Penn State running back Saquon Barkley at No. 4, it appears Cleveland has changed its mind.

The MMQB’s Peter King reported Monday, citing a “well-connected” source, that the Browns will not draft Allen with the No. 1 overall pick.

As King notes in his mock draft, this opens the door for the Browns to take USC QB Sam Darnold at No. 1. Darnold struggled with ball security during his final year with the Trojans, but the 20-year-old as seen as one of the best pure passers in the class along with UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen.

Allen has drawn a lot of hype due to his size and arm strength, but he struggled with accuracy during his time at Wyoming and was unimpressive against the only two Power Five schools he played during his collegiate career. Allen might turn out to be the jewel of the class, but as King notes, he’s too risky and the Browns can’t miss on another quarterback.