Did Bill Belichick Unwittingly Fib To Bradley Chubb At NC State Pro Day?

After Bill Belichick worked out defensive end Bradley Chubb at North Carolina State’s pro day last month, the New England Patriots head coach threw in a quip.

“We’re picking 31st,” Belichick said. “No chance we see you.”

That was true at the time. The Patriots were selecting 31st in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and they had two picks in the second round. Even packaging all the picks together, there was no way the Patriots could grab Chubb, who very well could be selected within the top five picks later this month.

Well, since that time, the Patriots acquired the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 draft by dealing Brandin Cooks to the Los Angeles Rams. Combining both of the Patriots’ first-round picks, and one of their second-rounders, New England presumably could now move up to take Chubb.

The Patriots are more likely to trade up in the first round for a quarterback, but there’s a lot to like in Chubb. He fits the Patriots from a size and measurable standpoint after running a 4.65-second 40-yard dash with a 36-inch vertical and 10-foot, 1-inch broad jump at 6-foot-4, 269 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine. He has long 34-inch arms and performed decently, for his size, with a 7.34-second 3-cone and 4.41-second short shuttle.

He had 10 sacks in each of his last two seasons with the Wolfpack. He recorded 194 total tackles and 54.5 tackles for loss in his last three college seasons. He also had 55 total pressures as a senior and performed well as a run-defender, according to Pro Football Focus.

While it’s still unlikely the Patriots will wind up with Chubb, they could potentially move up for the defensive end if he starts to fall in the draft for any reason. The Patriots could move into the top 10 if they just package their 23rd and 31st overall picks. They could land in the top four by trading two first-round picks and a second.

The Patriots have greater needs at quarterback and offensive tackle, but they could fill those later in the draft with players like Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta, Washington State quarterback Luke Falk or Pittsburgh offensive tackle Brian O’Neill.

