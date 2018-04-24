How To Watch Bruins-Leafs Game 7, Red Sox-Blue Jays Wednesday On NESN

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Toronto is square in the sights of two Boston sports teams Wednesday — although the stakes are considerably higher for one club.

The Boston Bruins battle the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden in a winner-take-all Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. The B’s jumped out to a 3-1 series lead after winning Games 1, 2 and 4, but the Leafs stormed back to take Games 5 and 6, setting up Wednesday’s showdown for the right to play the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round.

The Boston Red Sox also are in action Wednesday, taking on the Toronto Blue Jays in the middle game of their three-game set at Rogers Centre.

Here’s a rundown of Wednesday’s programming on NESN and NESNplus (all times Eastern):

NESN

6 p.m. — Red Sox First Pitch

6:30 p.m. — Bruins Face-Off LIVE (1 hour)

7:30 p.m. — Bruins vs. Toronto, Game 7

10 p.m.: Bruins Overtime LIVE (1 hour)

11 p.m. — NESN Sports Today*

12 a.m. — Red Sox in 2

NESNplus

6 p.m. — Red Sox First Pitch

6:30 p.m. — Red Sox Gameday LIVE

7 p.m. — Red Sox at Toronto

10 p.m. — Red Sox Extra Innings LIVE

10:30 p.m.: — Red Sox Final

11 p.m.: NESN Sports Today

12 a.m.: Bruins in 2

*NESN Sports Today will not air while Red Sox or Bruins coverage is airing on either network

