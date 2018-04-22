Marcus Morris Fined $15K For Criticizing Referees After Celtics’ Game 3 Loss

Photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images

Marcus Morris did not hold back with his comments after the Boston Celtics’ Game 3 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

The NBA responded by fining the C’s forward $15,000 for publicly criticizing the officials, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. Morris said he felt the referees targeted him and that the they “knew who they wanted to go after.”

This is not the first time Morris has been fined this season. He was assessed the same penalty in March for verbal abuse of an official.

Boston continues its first-round playoff series against Milwaukee on Sunday at BMO Harris Bradley Center with a 2-1 series lead.