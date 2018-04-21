Marquette King Tries To Convince Danica Patrick To Leave Aaron Rodgers

Photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

Marquette King is all-in on Danica Patrick, apparently.

The Denver Broncos punter was one of many who saw Patrick and her boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, sitting courtside at Friday’s Game 3 between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. While King was heartbroken by seeing Patrick with Rodgers, he made one last hilarious plea to steal the professional racecar driver’s heart.

Check out this tweet:

Don't do it! @DanicaPatrick you need a punter in your life! — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) April 21, 2018

Hey, can’t knock a guy for trying.

The sporting world’s premier power couple will be awfully busy in the coming months. Patrick is gearing up to compete in May’s Indianapolis 500, which will be her final race as a professional driver. Rodgers, meanwhile, recently became part-owner of the Bucks and is preparing for the upcoming season with the Packers, who he reportedly is not too thrilled with at the moment.

And now they have a 29-year-old, enigmatic punter on their backs.