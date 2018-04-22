Red Sox Wrap: A’s Sean Manaea No-Hits Boston, Snaps Sox’s Eight-Game Win Streak

Photo via Kiel Maddox/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Oakland Athletics did what no team has done to the Boston Red Sox in 25 years.

A’s starter Sean Manaea threw the first no-hitter of the 2018 MLB season against the leagues’ hottest offense and carried his team to a 3-0 win over Boston on Saturday night. He gave up two walks and the A’s did commit an error, but it’s the zero in the hit column that highlights the game.

This was Oakland’s first no-hitter since Dallas Braden threw a perfect game on Mother’s Day in 2010.

Chris Sale gave up three runs and struck out 10 batters over seven innings, but Manaea was locked in from the get-go, only needing 108 pitches to secure the no-hitter for Oakland.

With the loss, the Red Sox fall to 17-3, while the A’s improve to 10-11.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Quiet.

After scoring 36 runs through their previous four games coming into Saturday, no Red Sox batter could muster a hit against the lefty.

ON THE BUMP

— Sale gave up three runs, including a home run to Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien.

The lefty had a 23-pitch first inning, which allowed the A’s to get on the board early thanks to a Jed Lowrie RBI double. Oakland would knock Sale for six hits and three earned runs through seven innings. He did have 10 strikeouts, but the run support didn’t come tonight for the ace.

— Coming into the game, Manaea did not have much luck against the Sox, posting a 13.50 career ERA.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— It looked as if left fielder Andrew Benintendi was going to break up Manaea’s no-hit bid in the top of the sixth inning after he slid into first and originally was called safe. However, the umpires determined he ran outside the base path and was called out to end the inning and keep to no-no intact.

— Lowrie continued having a strong April, knocking in his 23rd RBI in the first inning to give Oakland an early 1-0 lead.

— Semien and Stephen Piscotty drove in the other two runs for Oakland, with Semien hitting his fourth home run of the season in the fifth.

Semien was responsible for scoring all three of Oakland’s runs in the first, third and fifth innings.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

If you're wondering, last no-hitter thrown against the Red Sox was by Seattle's Chris Bosio, 25 years ago…tomorrow. — Sean McAdam (@Sean_McAdam) April 22, 2018

UP NEXT

Boston will close out its West Coast road trip Sunday with the series finale against the Oakland Athletics. David Price is set to take the hill for the Red Sox opposite Daniel Mengden. First pitch is slated for 4:05 p.m ET.