Which Red Sox Player Owns MLB’s Longest Hitting Streak Ever Vs. Blue Jays?

Photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images

Hits have been surprisingly hard to come by for the Boston Red Sox over the last two games. They’ll look to change that in Toronto.

The Sox kick off a three-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Tuesday aiming to right the ship after dropping two in a row. Fortunately, Canada has been kind to Boston of late: The Red Sox scored 57 runs over nine games at Rogers Centre last season, their most at any venue outside Fenway Park.

Speaking of success versus Toronto: Did you know the major league record holder for longest hitting streak against the Blue Jays is a Red Sox player? That’s our Trivia Question of the Week: Which Red Sox player owns the record for longest hitting streak ever against Toronto? (Note: It could be a former player or a current player.)

This player’s hitting streak spanned 30 games and more than two full seasons.

*Last week’s trivia question answer: Josh Beckett, June 14, 2009, at Philadelphia Phillies.