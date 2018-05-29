Al Horford Explains How Celtics’ Game 7 Loss Can Help Team In Future

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

It stings now, but the Boston Celtics will be better for it in the long run.

The Celtics came within 12 minutes of an NBA Finals berth, but the C’s eventually fell in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night 87-79.

Boston went on an improbable playoff run without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. And although the C’s came up short of their ultimate goal, forward Al Horford believes this postseason will only help Boston’s young players going forward.

“I think that this is going to help shape the rest of their careers,” Horford said Monday, via Celtics.com. “I truly believe that. I think they will … I hope they are able to take away the intensity and the commitment to defending and doing those little things in order for us to be able to be successful. We did it for most of the year and in the playoffs, we took it to another level. But there’s a lot more challenges for this group — that we can grow — and I’m looking forward to it.”

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier got invaluable experience this postseason and the Celtics, who will add Irving and Hayward to a team that was one win away from the NBA Finals, should be all the better for their young stars having endured the fire of the NBA playoffs.

Coming so close to the NBA Finals is a tough blow for the young Celtics, but if Horford’s words ring true, the Game 7 loss could be the catalyst for an even deeper playoff run next year.