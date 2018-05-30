Capitals Owner Flies 200 Employees To Las Vegas For Stanley Cup Final Games

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

Now is a very good time to work for Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

Ted Leonsis, the majority owner and CEO of the Washington Capitals’ parent company, surprised 200 MS&E employees with a trip to Las Vegas to attend either Game 1 or Game 2 of the team’s Stanley Cup Final series against the Vegas Golden Knights. Leonsis gifted each employee one game ticket and a one-night stay at the Excalibur Hotel and Casino in addition to the chartered flights, which took them to Las Vegas and back to Washington D.C.

“I just stopped dead in my tracks, I was so excited,” Lorin Hranicka told The Washington Post’s Scott Allen. “Just being in the Stanley Cup Finals is absolutely amazing. I can’t even explain the feeling.”

An MS&E spokesperson said Leonsis would have taken more of the company’s 500 full-time employees to Las Vegas, but the scarcity of available tickets to the games at T-Mobile Arena prevented him from doing so. The company gave priority to those employees who worked most closely with the Capitals, and their seniority also weighed in their favor.

The Golden Knights beat the Capitals 6-4 on Monday night in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Game 2 will take place Wednesday night.

However the series ultimately turns out, Leonsis has ensured MS&E employees won’t soon forget the team’s first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1998.