Dale Earnhardt Jr., Wife Amy Welcome Baby Daughter: ‘Feels Like A Dream’

Photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images

At long last, the NASCAR world has another Earnhardt.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, welcomed their baby daughter Tuesday morning. And after the arrival of Isla Rose Earnhardt, Amy took to Twitter to announce the realization of “the best dream ever.”

She’s finally here! @DaleJr and I are officially parents to a beautiful baby girl, Isla Rose Earnhardt. It feels like a dream. The best dream ever. 💕 — Amy Earnhardt (@AmyEarnhardt) May 1, 2018

Anticipation for Isla’s arrival has been building ever since Amy revealed she was pregnant in October. We even got some important updates along the way, with Dale informing fans of when the baby had reached the size of an ear of corn, as well as a cantaloupe.

No word yet on whether Isla has been fitted for her first NASCAR firesuit, but we suspect it’s only a matter of time.