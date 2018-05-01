Dale Earnhardt Jr., Wife Amy Welcome Baby Daughter: ‘Feels Like A Dream’

At long last, the NASCAR world has another Earnhardt.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, welcomed their baby daughter Tuesday morning. And after the arrival of Isla Rose Earnhardt, Amy took to Twitter to announce the realization of “the best dream ever.”
Anticipation for Isla’s arrival has been building ever since Amy revealed she was pregnant in October. We even got some important updates along the way, with Dale informing fans of when the baby had reached the size of an ear of corn, as well as a cantaloupe.
No word yet on whether Isla has been fitted for her first NASCAR firesuit, but we suspect it’s only a matter of time.
