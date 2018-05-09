David Price Injury: Red Sox Pitcher Has ‘Mild Case’ Of Carpal Tunnel

Photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images

All things considered, the news on David Price is positive.

The Boston Red Sox starter was scratched from Wednesday’s start against the New York Yankees after a recurrence of the tingling “sensation” in his left hand. But after undergoing tests in Boston, Price found out that he avoided any potentially serious injury, according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

During an appearance Wednesday on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe,” Cora revealed Price is suffering from a “mild case of carpal tunnel syndrome.”

“Actually, there’s actually good news,” Cora said. “Obviously, when you start talking about hands and tingling effects in the fingers, you start thinking the worst. But, he has a mild case of carpal tunnel syndrome. We’re going to treat it the way we feel — he’s going to be good again. He’s coming back tomorrow, actually. He’s going to throw. Hopefully he throws a bullpen and after that we’ll make a decision if he makes his next start or something else.

“Actually, for everything that is going on and obviously the last 24 hours, for me it’s kind of like, ‘Woof, thank God it’s nothing else than just that.’ ”

Cora didn’t give a specific date when we can expect to see Price return to the mound, but he did express optimism that the 32-year-old will make his next start.

Rick Porcello will start in Price’s place Wednesday in New York for the second game of the three-game series. Boston lost 3-2 in the series opener Tuesday night.