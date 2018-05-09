Isaiah Thomas Praises Celtics’ Brad Stevens: ‘By Far Best Coach In NBA’

Photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images

Isaiah Thomas still is on the Brad Stevens bandwagon.

The soon-to-be free-agent guard has had a strange relationship with the Boston Celtics ever since they traded him last offseason to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who later dealt him to the Los Angeles Lakers. But in a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Thomas came out of no where to lobby for Stevens to win the NBA Coach of the Year award.

Check this out:

No way in hell Brad Stevens doesn’t win Coach of the year. No disrespect to the other head coaches but He’s by far the best coach in the NBA — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) May 9, 2018

Is someone angling for a return to Boston?

As far as the Coach of the Year award is concerned, Stevens probably deserves consideration, but many believe the honor ultimately will go to Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey. And that might become an awkward situation, as Casey’s days in Toronto reportedly are numbered.

It’s worth noting that, for all love Stevens gets, he received zero votes for the National Basketball Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year award, which is voted on by fellow NBA coaches. In what might be a sign of things to come, the award was given to Casey.

Back to Thomas: Is it at all possible that he returns to the Celtics?

Well, it’s pretty difficult to fathom, considering all that’s gone on since last summer. Thomas, however, isn’t ruling out a reunion with “the best coach in the NBA.”

Stay tuned.