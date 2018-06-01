Dustin Pedroia Injury: Why Red Sox Second Baseman Was Late Lineup Scratch

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was forced to make a lineup change as first pitch at Minute Maid Park approached Thursday night.

Dustin Pedroia was a late scratch from the starting nine due to left knee soreness, per the team, as reported by NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich. Brock Holt moves into second base for the series opener against the Houston Astros, while Blake Swihart starts in right field.

Pedroia, of course, underwent a cartilage restoration procedure on his left knee in late October, which delayed the 34-year-old’s 2018 season debut until May 26. Pedroia has played in three games upon returning from the disabled list but has not played since Tuesday’s middle game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Red Sox officially have listed Pedroia as day-to-day.