Red Sox Vs. Astros Lineup: Mookie Betts Remains Out For Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros kick off a four-game series Thursday night at Minute Maid Park.

It will be the first meeting between the American League powerhouses this season. The last time these clubs squared off, the Astros ended the Red Sox’s 2017 season in Game 4 of the ALDS.

Boston will be without Mookie Betts for the fourth straight game as the star outfielder battles tightness in his left side. Brock Holt will get the nod in right in Betts’ absence, while Dustin Pedroia, Mitch Moreland and Sandy Leon all return to the lineup after not starting in Wednesday’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays.

As for the pitching matchup, Drew Pomeranz will toe the rubber for the Red Sox in search of his second win of the season opposite Lance McCullers Jr., who’s allowed two runs or less in six of his last eight starts.

Here are the full lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox-Astros game:

RED SOX (39-17)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Brock Holt, RF

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (1-2, 6.75 ERA)

ASTROS (35-22)

George Springer, RF

Alex Bregman, 3B

Jose Altuve, DH

Carlos Correa, SS

J.D. Davis, 1B

Marwin Gonzalez, 2B

Tim Federowicz, C

Tony Kemp, LF

Jake Marisnick, CF

Lance McCullers, RHP (6-3, 3.98 ERA(