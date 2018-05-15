ESPN Shares Bewildering Supercut Of Rob Gronkowski’s Wildest Moments

Photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images

Keeping up with Rob Gronkowski’s off-field antics is a fool’s errand.

Between taking over Supercross, breakdancing at clubs and acting like a teenager on social media, the New England Patriots tight end is tough to keep track of. Thankfully, ESPN on Tuesday released a montage of Gronkowski’s wildest off-field moments.

While highly entertaining, the video also introduces a question surely on the mind of Bill Belichick: Does Gronk go too hard?

(You can click here to watch ESPN’s video.)

You be the judge.

In an Instagram post last month, Gronkowski ended weeks of speculation by confirming he’ll play for the Patriots next season. However, he and the Patriots reportedly continue to work on tweaking his current contract.