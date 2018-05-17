How Bill Belichick, Patriots Make Brad Stevens Feel ‘Inadequate As A Coach’

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

Brad Stevens doesn’t need to teach Jayson Tatum how to run a post pattern or instruct Al Horford on proper pass-rush technique, but that doesn’t mean the Boston Celtics coach can’t learn a thing or two from arguably the sharpest mind in NFL history.

Since arriving in Boston, Stevens has developed a solid relationship with Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels and the rest of New England Patriots organization. Stevens has been a frequent visitor at Patriots training camp and has gushed over Belichick’s coaching style and what he’s built in New England.

In fact, Stevens is so impressed by how well-run the Patriots are that he develops somewhat of an inferiority complex any time he visits the team.

“To get a chance to spend time over there, it’s been really helpful,” Stevens told NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund. “I think when you walk out of there, and I’ve said this before, you feel inadequate as a coach. Because, you’re like their culture, the way they move from drill to drill, how they pull together and how connected they are. It’s special and it does not happen everywhere. The one thing the Patriots have always been great about is they don’t beat themselves, and they pride themselves on that.”

Belichick long has been known for his ability to make the most of what he has, and Stevens has done that in spades this season. Despite season-ending injuries to Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, as well as a number of other obstacles, Stevens has the C’s two wins away from reaching the NBA Finals.

And they’ve done it via the “Celtic Way.”