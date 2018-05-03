Mariners’ James Paxton Strikes Out League-High 16 Batters VS. Athletics

Photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images

James Paxton now owns the season-high record for strikeouts in Major League Baseball.

The Seattle Mariners southpaw fanned 16 Oakland Athletics over seven innings of work Wednesday night. With that, he now has the fourth-most strikeouts in Mariners history. The three other records of 19, 19 and 18 K’s are all owned by Hall of Famer Randy Johnson, per Greg Johns of MLB.com.

James Paxton's outing tonight is one of three in #Mariners history of at least 7.0 scoreless innings and at least 16 strikeouts. The others belong to Randy Johnson (8/8/97 vs. CWS and 7/15/95 vs. TOR). — MarinersPR (@MarinersPR) May 3, 2018

Paxton was taken out of the game after he concluded the seventh inning with his 16th strikeout with runners on first and second base to keep the 2-0 lead Seattle had intact.

He had thrown 105 pitches, 80 of those for strikes with 30 swinging strikes — a new MLB record previously held by Los Angeles Angels’ Shoehi Ohtani and New York Mets’ Noah Syndergaard.

Even after a dominant performance, Paxton won’t be getting the win for Seattle, after the bullpen surrendered the two-run lead the team had in the eighth inning, so Paxton will have to settle for the no-decision.