Mets Trade Pitcher Matt Harvey To Reds For Devin Mesoraco, Cash

Photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports

The Matt Harvey era in New York, one that started with so much promise, is now over.

The Mets traded the right-handed starting pitcher to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday in exchange for catcher Devin Mesoraco and cash.

We've acquired Devin Mesoraco from Cincinnati for Matt Harvey. In addition, we've placed Todd Frazier on the 10-Day DL, with a left hamstring strain. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, we've transferred Anthony Swarzak to the 60-Day DL. — New York Mets (@Mets) May 8, 2018

Ken Rosenthal tweeted more details of the trade.

Source: Reds paying remainder of Mesoraco’s $13.125M salary. Mets paying remainder of Harvey’s $5.625M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 8, 2018

Harvey’s time in New York did not end well. He reportedly refused to go to the minor leagues, so the Mets designated him for assignment, and under MLB rules they had seven days to trade or release him as a result.

Harvey, for a brief time, was one of the better pitchers in Major League Baseball, but injuries prevented him from reaching his full potential.

Now he’ll try to resurrect his career for a Reds team that sits at the bottom of the Central Division with the league’s worst record (8-27).