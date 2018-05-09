Mets Trade Pitcher Matt Harvey To Reds For Devin Mesoraco, Cash

The Matt Harvey era in New York, one that started with so much promise, is now over.
The Mets traded the right-handed starting pitcher to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday in exchange for catcher Devin Mesoraco and cash.
Ken Rosenthal tweeted more details of the trade.
Harvey’s time in New York did not end well. He reportedly refused to go to the minor leagues, so the Mets designated him for assignment, and under MLB rules they had seven days to trade or release him as a result.
Harvey, for a brief time, was one of the better pitchers in Major League Baseball, but injuries prevented him from reaching his full potential.
Now he’ll try to resurrect his career for a Reds team that sits at the bottom of the Central Division with the league’s worst record (8-27).
