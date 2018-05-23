Mookie Betts Has Hilarious Response About Partaking In Home Run Derby

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s no secret Mookie Betts is currently one of, if not the hottest player in Major League Baseball.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder leads the league in a plethora of categories including batting average (.368), doubles (19), runs (49) and home runs (16).

With the amount of home runs he’s hit thus far, it makes sense to think Betts would consider taking part in the Home Run Derby.

Right?

According to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham, the 25-year-old is vehemently against it.

Asked Mookie Betts if he had any interest in the Home Rum Derby. “Hell no,” he said. “I don’t hit home runs in BP.” — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 23, 2018

Fans may not see the right fielder in the derby, but they’ve been seeing plenty of Betts homers throughout the 2018 campaign.