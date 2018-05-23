What Is Tom Brady Trying To Tell Us In This Latest Instagram Post?

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady was back on the practice field … in a cryptic Instagram post he shared Wednesday afternoon.

After skipping Days 1 and 2 of New England Patriots organized team activities, Brady posted a photo of himself throwing during Patriots practice over the caption: “Dreamworks.”

Dreamworks ✨✌🏻 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 23, 2018 at 12:43pm PDT

First things first: The photo Brady used was not from Wednesday’s OTA session. The Patriots did not practice Wednesday, and even if they had, they would not have been in full pads, as Brady was in the photo.

So, what’s this post all about?

Could it mean Brady has had a change of heart and decided to report to OTAs? Unlikely, considering team owner Robert Kraft insinuated Wednesday morning we wouldn’t see the QB until mandatory minicamp begins June 5, but we’ll find out for sure when practice reopens to the media next Thursday.

Or maybe he just felt like posting a random photo of himself on this fine afternoon. Who knows?

It is worth noting Brady disabled comments on the post — an unusual step for the social media-savvy quarterback — suggesting he might have believed it would elicit some grumbling from Patriots fans who want to see him back on the field with his teammates.

Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski both have yet to attend a voluntary team workout or OTA practice this offseason. They were among the 10 players absent from Tuesday’s session, the first of the spring that was open to the media.

UPDATE (5:05 p.m. ET): Insight from Jeff Howe of The Athletic: